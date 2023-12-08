Selena Gomez confirms relationship with Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have been linked since 2021

Selena Gomez has got a new man.

Amid ongoing speculation that Gomez, 31, is dating Benny Blanco,35 – her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber’s pal – she took matters into her own hands and confirmed the rumours through a series of rather strange Instagram activity.

Firstly, she interacted with a post made by fan account Popfaction on Thursday night titled, “Selena Gomez Seemingly Confirms That She Is In a Relationship,” not only liking the post but also commenting “facts” under it.

The Good for You singer similarly double-tapped yet another post by the fan account which read, “Selena Gomez Is Rumored To Be Dating Producer Benny Blanco.”



But that wasn’t all.

Amid the social media frenzy, Gomez further stirred the pot by sharing a picture of herself snuggled up to a man who appeared to be Blanco on her Instagram story. Even though his face was cropped out, his distinctive stubble and familiar block print shirt hinted at his identity.

She followed the cryptic snapshot with an equally cryptic message to her fans, writing, “Just a reminder of how much I appreciate and love each and everyone of you.”

To top it off, even Gomez’s mother, Mandy Teefey, follows Blanco on Instagram.

The new romance follows Gomez’s admission on her Selena + Chef: Home for the Holidays series.

The pair worked together on 2021’s I Can’t Get Enough and have remained close since.