Kim Kardashian to sizzle on screen as glam lawyer in Ryan Murphy's latest seductive project

Kim Kardashian lands lead role in sexy adult eries Inspired by celeb divorce attorney Laura Wasser.

Kim Kardashian, fresh off her role in AHS: Delicate, is set to headline her own series crafted by the mastermind behind American Horror Story, Ryan Murphy.

The reality star is set to elevate her acting prowess in a tantalizing adult drama, as reported by Deadline.

Stepping into the role of LA's most successful divorce lawyer, Kim's character is said to be inspired by her real-life divorce attorney, the renowned 'disso queen' Laura Wasser.

The series, skillfully penned by Brothers & Sisters creator Jon Robin Baitz and Joe Baken, will not only showcase Kim's legal finesse but also position her character as the owner of an all-female law firm.

Fans can expect a blend of glamour, power, and gripping storytelling as the reality star transforms into her lawyer alter-ego, navigating the complex realm of high-stakes divorce cases.

The brainchild of Murphy, Jon Robin Baitz, and Joe Baken, the series pitch resonated with Kardashian and her mother Kris Jenner, both of whom quickly committed to the project.

Kardashian, who is currently pursuing a law degree in real life, will not only be in front of the camera but also behind the scenes as an executive producer alongside Murphy and Jenner.

The powerhouse trio has already begun the exciting process of preliminary casting, aiming to bring three talented actresses on board to portray Kardashian's three law partners.

Additionally, an A-list actor is in the works to play Kardashian's love interest, adding an extra layer of intrigue to the storyline.



