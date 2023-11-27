Royal family 'walking on eggshells' to keep Harry, Meghan happy

Royal family's allies have made some serious claims about the suffering of members of the royal family, saying they have been "walking on eggshells" since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's engagement in an effort to "keep them happy."



It emerged after Omid Scobie, an author very close to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's quarters, made a series of bombshell allegations about the royal family.

The insiders tried to school the author by revealing the truth against his "fabricated" stories about The Firm, saying the royal family open heartedly welcomed Meghan to the palace and gave her all the respect she deserved as wife of Prince Harry.

They brutally savaged the writer for telling the stories of his mind, telling Express UK: "It's one thing writing a critique of the royal family. That's freedom of expression. But it's another thing to peddle conspiracy theories dressed up as fact."



The author hit back at his critics as he turned to X, formerly twitter, to explain: "Hardly a surprise that the twisting of facts and misquoting going on right now has reached new levels of desperation. Looking forward to people being able to read the book for themselves on Tuesday — and hearing my actual voice set some nonsense straight in interviews this week."

Omid has also predicted about the future of the monarchy and the future king in his book "Endgame" which is set to hit shelves Monday (today).