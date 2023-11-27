King Charles' relative robbed of £42,000 worth of designer watches

File Footage

King Charles’ godson Hugh Grosvenor was robbed of £42,000 worth of designer watches after he had hired decorators at his country estate.



According to The Times, among the watches that were stolen was the Duke of Westminster’s Cartier London Tank JC wristwatch, that is estimated to be around £32,000. Along with that were other pieces from his bedroom that were stolen from his Cheshire based mansion.

Furthermore, Grosvenor’s Panerai Luminor Marina watch and a Breitling, estimated to be at least £6,000 each were also stolen, which he discovered weeks after they were reportedly taken.

For the burglary, two men were arrested and charged with burglary offences.

Speaking about the prosecution Scott Woodward told the publication: "The Crown say this is not suitable to be dealt with in this court. The charge is a domestic burglary. The value of goods from the burglary is £42,000, a significant amount."

He elaborated that the minimum sentencing would be at least a year in custody.

"The sentencing guidelines are clearly in excess of this court so I invite you to send it to the crown court."