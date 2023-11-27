Nicolas Cage hints at taking a temporary break from acting career: Here’s why

Nicolas Cage wants to spend more time with THIS person

Nicolas Cage has recently revealed he wants to slow down his work after turning 60 this coming January.



In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, the Ghost Rider star expressed his desire to “spend more time with my daughter”.

Nicolas also shared he had been “taking more stock of what's important' as he grew older”.

Describing fatherhood as profound, the Mandy star remarked, “I would maybe not make quite as many movies,” to spend more time with his one-year-old daughter, August, whom he shares with fifth wife, Riko Shibata.

Nicolas and Riko reportedly tied the knot in February of 2021, and they welcomed their daughter the following September.

The Wicker Man actor also became a grandfather to his eldest child’s four children.

The performer went on to welcome a son named Kal-El, 18, with his third wife Alice Kim, to whom he was married from 2004 until 2016.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nicolas is busy promoting his new movie, Dream Scenario, which is based on a biology professor who begins appearing in the dreams of his associates.

While praising his movie released earlier this month, the actor added, “I feel that it's one of my best performances.”