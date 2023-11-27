Scott Disick takes flight with Kylie and Kendall Jenner for Thanksgiving in Palm Springs

Scott Disick, Kylie, and Kendall Jenner share festive gathering amidst Kardashian dynamics.

Scott Disick's VIP Thanksgiving affair: Reality star scores exclusive Kardashian invite and private jet ride!

The 40-year-old and his trio of adorable kids, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, shared a lavish Thanksgiving feast with Kourtney Kardashian's family in Palm Springs.

The excitement didn't end there—Disick, along with Kris Jenner and the Jenner sisters Kendall and Kylie, hopped on a private jet back to Los Angeles in style.

The journey also featured Kylie's little one, Aire, in the care of a dedicated nanny.

However, noticeably absent were Kourtney and Travis Barker, who opted for a cozy family celebration at home with their newborn, Rocky Thirteen.



Following their private jet journey, Kris and Scott bid each other farewell with a friendly embrace, proving that all is well in the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

Dressed in laid-back style with baggy sweatpants and a black t-shirt, Scott exuded comfort after the festive affair.

Meanwhile, Kourtney Kardashian reveled in her own Thanksgiving bliss with husband Travis Barker, newborn Rocky, and Travis' kids Landon and Alabama.

The Poosh founder and Alabama provided glimpses of their celebration through Instagram Stories, showcasing a warm and intimate gathering.

