Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Asif. — Radio Pakistan/File

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) outspoken leader Khawaja Asif on Sunday slammed the former Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government for allegedly bringing the country’s economy to the brink of disaster and distorting the moral values of the young generation.

Addressing the PML-N’s workers convention in Punjab's Sialkot, the PML-N leader sought accountability of those behind the “PTI government experiment”.

“The country suffered losses during the [PTI’s] four years. Those who performed the experiment should be held accountable”.

The entire PTI leadership indulged in corruption during their tenure, he accused. “I feel ashamed while narrating his [Imran] tale about Toshakhana.” The infamous Toshakhana case in which Imran Khan was accused of purchasing the gifts he received as prime minister at throwaway rates and sold them off in the open market for staggering profits.

Asif further claimed they would recover the country’s economy within two years. Expressing his disappointment over the alleged moral damages to youth during the PTI’s tenure, the PML-N leader said it would take time to put the new generation on the right track.

“Whatever was done to the youth for four years is in front of everyone,” he added.

“Inflation will end and the economy will recover but how will the moral values be fixed? asked the seasoned politician.

‘PTI not a victim of level-playing field’

Meanwhile, speaking on Geo News programme “Naya Pakistan”, PML-N senior leader Ahsan Iqbal brushed aside the PTI’s allegations about unequal electioneering opportunities, saying: “Currently, the PTI is not a victim of the level-playing field.”

Multibillion-dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was ruined by imposing an inexperienced person [Khan] on the country in 2018, he said, while firing a fresh salvo at the incarcerated PTI chairman.

“Following the 2018 conspiracy, Pakistan was pushed into economic crisis under a plan.”

He further said that the PTI himself hatched a conspiracy against its government as it clashed with the state institutions and crossed the “red line”.

Responding to a question, the PML-N leader said: “The establishment has decided that it will not interfere in politics anymore.”

The PML-N would try to bring all the parties together if it gets a majority in the upcoming election, Iqbal added.