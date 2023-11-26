Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Emir Sirajul Haq speaking at a political gathering in Dera Ghazi Khan on November 26, 2023. — Facebook/Jamaat -e-Islami Pakistan

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Emir Sirajul Haq has lambasted the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), alleging that Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz Sharif fear that criticising Israel will put their chances of coming into power at risk, reported Geo News.



The JI emir, while speaking at a political event in Dera Gazi Khan, Punjab on Sunday, raised questions on why mainstream politicians like Nawaz, Shehbaz, Zardari, and Bilawal remained silent on the Palestine issue.



"They believe that if they speak against Israel they won't be able to come into power [in future]," Haq said while condemning the politicians' reluctance to speak against Israel.



It is to be noted that more than 15,000 Palestinians — including over 5,000 children — have been martyred due to Israeli bombardment, and offensive in the besieged Gaza Strip following Hamas's October 7 attack.

The JI emir also censured the former rulers belonging to PPP and PML-N along with Maulana Fazlur Rehman-led Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government for failing to deliver.

"What did they do? [other than] embezzling foreign loans," Haq said accusing the former ruling parties of destroying the country's agricultural sector.

His remarks come as political parties in the country ramp up their electioneering ever since the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) — in light of the directions from the Supreme Court — held consultations with President Arif Alvi and announced the date of general elections which are scheduled to be held on February 8, 2024.

The former allies, PPP and PML-N, have also been intensifying their verbal showdown ever since their 16-month coalition government came to an end in August earlier this year.

Bilawal Bhutto-led PPP — complaining of unequal opportunities for political parties — has repeatedly called for the provision of a level playing field — a concern echoed by Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).