VIDEO: Karachi’s first-ever zipline adventure unveiled at Safari Park

Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Sunday unveiled the metropolis’ “first-ever” zipline adventure at the Safari Park.



Speaking on the occasion, the mayor said: “This is the first-ever zipline in Karachi.”

Recalling his achievements, the mayor said they had already developed a Dino Safari Park on the premises of the family park, adding that the government was trying to provide recreational facilities to the people in the port city, Geo News reported. “We all want the glory of Karachi to be restored.”

Work on development projects in all the seven Karachi districts was underway, he said and vowed to open more parks in the port city.

“Citizens will be given recreational facilities so that they do not need to go to Dubai and Thailand,” he claimed. He vowed that a horse-riding facility would be provided to citizens at the family park soon. Talking about the PPP-led government’s achievements and projects aimed at facilitating people, the mayor said, “We come under criticism, [despite] we work.”

Lashing out at the MQM-led former local government, Wahab said that people in Karachi have realised that the problem was not of power, but of intention.

“The police should take action over stealing of manhole covers.” The mayor vowed to provide manhole covers “as many as you ask”.

Moving towards the issue of “open manholes”, the PPP leader said that a manhole cover contained almost 3.5 kg of iron, which is sold.