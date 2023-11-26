Royal Family still wants Princess Diana’s ‘shine’ to ‘rub off on them’

Princess Diana’s activism and glamour made her an international icon



The Royal Family appears to be going above and beyond to make sure they can recreate the iconic style statement the the late Princess Diana made with her sartorial choices.



Ever since her passing, many have tried to imitate the charisma that Diana carried. There are many occasions where Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle appear to be channelling their late mother-in-law.

While this may appear as a sweet gesture, there is a lot of planning that goes into recreating those styles, often at the instruction of The Firm, royal author Omid Scobie revealed in his new book, Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy’s Fight for Survival.

“But while finding a trend untouched by Diana’s iconic style is almost impossible, the huge amount of effort that goes into channelling her exact look sometimes goes beyond the pale,” Scobie wrote, via excerpt published by Page Six.. “During the past thirteen years, Diana cosplay has become a royal staple.”

Speaking to a royal insider, Scobie shared that the “decisions” that went into dressing Kate and Meghan were always “discussed” with Prince William and Prince Harry.

there were often “gentle pushes” from “others,” apart from the princes. “It had been known for someone to go back and pull images of Diana at a certain place or time for ideas.”

Scobie penned, “At the right moment this can be a sweet gesture, but there is also a slightly queasy feeling when you realise it’s often orchestrated within the same system that contributed to her living misery, and an institution that still wants some of Diana’s shine to rub off on them.”