Prince Andrew gets another ‘pardon’ from King Charles amid feud

The 63-year-old disgraced royal was reportedly given a 'royal pardon' by King Charles

Prince Andrew has slowly found his way back into the royal fold as King Charles invited him to a royal event at Windsor this week.

The disgraced Duke of York was pictured at Windsor Castle to welcome the new Dean of Windsor with the King and Queen on Thursday before the inauguration of Right Reverend Dr Christopher Cocksworth at St George's Chapel, The Sun reported.

The 63-year-old royal was reportedly given a “royal pardon” before the royal engagement and attended the ceremony as a private individual.

Andrew stepped down as a working member of the Royal Family in 2019 due to his association with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein and allegations – which he has vehemently and repeatedly denied.

King Charles and Andrew are reportedly still in dispute over the Royal Lodge. Andrew, who has been living in the Lodge for years, was evicted by the monarch and asked to move into Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s previous Windsor home, Frogmore Cottage.

However, the disgraced royal is adamant to stick to his current residence, which he shares with his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, despite being divorced for 27 years.