Salman Khan details how he handles his stardom: 'You get what you deserve'

Salman Khan says his father taught him how to stay content during difficult times

Salman Khan recently shared that he stays secure as an actor despite facing failures, as he believes that a person will achieve great things in life with hard work and good intentions.

In conversation with Pinkvilla, the actor said that he firmly believes that a person will get the things that he deserves.

The B-town megastar stated, "I don’t think that anyone can take anything away from you that you deserve. What you deserve is what you get."

He continued, "So, you give it your best, and while giving your best, you shine as well, but you don’t need to out shadow somebody or cut somebody’s role or show somebody down."

The actor revealed that his father-writer Salim Khan taught him how to stay content during the difficult phases of life.

"Before I even became an actor, I’ve seen failure-success with my father, and even when he was successful as a writer, I didn’t see him going ballistic and nuts, and when he went down as well, I saw the same man," the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor added.



On the professional front, Salman recently appeared in a blockbuster action thriller movie, Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi.

As per the movie's production house Yash Raj Films, it became the highest grossing Diwali release in the history of Indian cinema.

While reacting to a record-breaking box office collection of his movie, Salman expressed immense gratitude towards all his fans for showering love on the movie.