Salman Khan calls Katrina Kaif’s ‘Zoya’ INCOMPLETE

Salman khan thinks Zoya will be incomplete without Tiger

Salman Khan thinks Katrina Kaif’s Tiger 3 character, Zoya, needs Tiger to perform well in a supposed spinoff.



In an interview with Times Entertainment, Salman was suggested if Katrina is his lucky charm, to which he had a straight answer.

"No, I wouldn't say that,” he said.

Recalling one of his flop movies with Katrina, Yuvraaj, the actor said, the other movies which we've done together have done well."

When further asked if he is rooting for the Zoya spinoff Katrina’s fans are expecting, the actor said, "Ya, why not? Seriously, why not? But I think, Zoya will be incomplete without Tiger.”

He further pressed on the importance of his character, Tiger in the spinoff.

He said, "A Tiger introduction is needed even if he [Tiger] is not prominently present in the movie."

"We can show, that Tiger is somewhere else. [Maybe] A telephone call is important. A hook in the interval is important. And Zoya [can] need Tiger in the climax and he comes back, and then they complete the mission together.”

Bhale Tiger puri picture mein nahi hoga, magar ek Tiger ka introduction hona zaruri hai. We can show, that Tiger is somewhere else. Ek telephone call hona zaruri hai. Interval mein ek hook aana zaruri hai. And climax mein Zoya ko zarurat padti hai then Tiger comes back. Then they both complete the mission together.

He further adds, "Tiger and Zoya are so synonymous to each other that me without Zoya or Zoya without Tiger would make the film look empty."

Tiger and Zoya are so synonymous to each other that me without Zoya or Zoya without Tiger toh film khali khali hoga.