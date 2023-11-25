Taylor Swift's handling of fan tragedies earns her praise

Taylor Swift is said to be "devastated" following the deaths of two fans at her recent concerts. The Lover crooner paid tribute to the fans during her performances and has been praised for her handling of the situation.

One of the fans, Ana Clara Benevides, died at the age of 23 after being trampled at a concert in Brazil. Another fan, Gabriel Milhomem Santos, was stabbed to death outside a concert in Portugal.

Swift has spoken out about the tragedies, saying that she is "heartbroken" for the fans' families and friends. She has also urged her fans to be safe at her concerts.

"There's very little information I have other than the fact that she was so incredibly beautiful and far too young," Swift wrote on Instagram. "I can't even tell you how devastated I am by this. My heart goes out to her family and friends."

The singer-songwriter has also been praised for her handling of the situation. Some fans have said that she has been "incredibly strong" and that her tributes to the fans were "beautiful".

"She's a true class act," one fan wrote on Twitter. "She's handling this situation with such grace and dignity."

Another fan wrote: "I'm so proud of Taylor for the way she's handling this. She's a true role model."

The Blank Space songstress's next concert is scheduled for November 26 in Cincinnati, Ohio. It is unclear whether she will make any changes to her setlist in light of the recent tragedies.