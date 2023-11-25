Mark Wahlberg is ‘disciplined enough’ to influence daughter

Mark Wahlberg is a guy of routine, and his daughter is surely following in his steps.



The Uncharted actor opened up how he starts his day well before dawn.

"As long as I get my eight hours, I can do my thing," Mark told E! News.

"I've been getting up lately at 3:30. I don't want to be doing all my personal stuff—working out, my prayer time in the middle of the day and then trying to golf."

However, he follows his packed daytime schedule in order to spend as much time as possible with his wife Rhea Durham and his four children, Ella, 20, Michael, 17, Brendan, 15, and Grace, 13.

To quote Mark, "I try to get that done before the kids wake up."

However, he has a family plan that calls for going to bed early, at 7:30 p.m.

"We'll have dinner," Mark added, "get the kids all situated—well, they got to bed when they want—and then we'll start watching T.V. and I'll usually fall asleep in the middle of something."

Even with his firm regiment, Mark occasionally stays up a little later.

"I don't want to feel like I am not disciplined enough," the recent part owner of Flecha Tequila, admitted, "but I might stay in bed a little longer. But I have my Wednesdays and Saturdays off."

Just like the actor himself, he further gushed about his daughter.

"My daughter—believe it or not—is more disciplined than me," Mark said of Grace. "I didn't adopt that kind of discipline until I was in my 30s and I had to do it because of work. And now she does it on her own because she wants to be an Olympian."

"I always thought the Patriots going to the Super Bowl was the most nerve-racking experience I've ever had," he said about his daughter, noting she is an equestrian, "It's nothing like watching my daughter on a horse."