Prince William, Kate Middleton finally settle ‘years-long’ difficult debate

Catherine, Princess of Wales, was against sending children to boarding school

Kate Middeton and Prince William have finally come to terms with an important decision regarding the future of their children.

Previously, it was believed that Catherine, Princess of Wales, was against sending eldest son, Prince Geroge to boarding school, which also appeared to be an act of defiance.

However, “after years of discussion and heated debates between William, Kate and King Charles III, the family have made a choice,” an insider told Life & Style Magazine.

Rather than send George, 10, away on his own, “they’ve decided that he and sister Charlotte will attend boarding school together.” The royal family expected that George would follow in William’s footsteps, but Kate got the final say in the matter.

The insider shared that George and Charlotte will be going to Marlborough instead of Eton.

“This way, George and Charlotte will have a few years where they’ll overlap at the same school. Kate has fond memories of her time there and feels it’s a better fit for her children,” the source divulged.

The future Queen Consort was enrolled in Marlborough “after being bullied out of a previous school.”

Despite the choice of school, William is “happy” for Kate “to take the lead” on the decision.

Prince George currently attends Lambrook prep school in Berkshire with his younger siblings, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.