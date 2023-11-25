Meghan Markle secretly in contact with Omid Scobie for 'Endgame'?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly in contact with royal author Omid Scobie, who is gearing up to drop bombshell revelations about royal family in his upcoming book Endgame.

As per Experss.co.uk, a source close to the palace claimed that the author is taking help from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

An insider revealed, "While Scobie has always rejected suggestions he is a Sussex mouthpiece, there is no doubt that he still has excellent contacts in the Sussex camp."

"It seems highly probably that next week’s media coverage of the royals will be largely concerned with the critical allegations against the royals made in Scobie’s book," the report shared.

"Like it or not, many will see the hand of the Sussexes in Scobie’s text," it further said.

Earlier, it was reported that Scobie professed in his new book that the Prince Harry's wife wrote a private letter to then-Prince Charles, disclosing the names of two royal members who took part in an unethical 'conversations' about her son's skin colour.

The controversial book, which is set to be released on November 28, "is a penetrating investigation into the current state of the British monarchy."