Jon Hamm in 'chance' to get a role in MCU

Jon Hamm is ready to join the Marvel worldJon Hamm is eager to take on the role as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.



The actor, who enjoys comic books, expressed his desire that Marvel Studios would take him under consideration for upcoming X-Men and Fantastic Four films in an interview with Screen Rant.

“I don’t know. Those decisions get made at such a high level at this point, definitely above my pay grade. I would love to,” he explained. “I’ve been a fan of Marvel Comics and comics in general since I was probably single digits. I think there are tons of stories that I’m familiar with, at least, that are still out there to be told.”

The actor from Mad Men previously had a brief stint as the evil Mister Sinister in a cancelled New Mutants sequel. However, that was before Disney's 2019 acquisition of 20th Century Fox, and now that X-Men is a part of the MCU, Hamm has some new thoughts about what role he would love to play.

“Hopefully, whatever their plans are, they include me,” he added. “But if not, I know that they have a pretty deep bench of folks that are ready to be a part of those stories. There are certainly a lot of stories in the X-Men world to be told. Fantastic Four as well, [like] Doctor Doom. There are so many great things out there. But yeah, I hope I get a chance. Who knows?”

Marvel has been teasing the eagerly anticipated arrival of the X-Men in the MCU for the past few years.