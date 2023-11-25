‘RHOM’: Lenny denies estranged wife Lisa Hochstein’s domestic abuse allegations

Lenny Hochstein is denying the domestic abuse allegations made against him by estranged wife Lisa Hochstein.
The Real Housewives of Miami star alleged Wednesday that her estranged husband, Lenny, of harassing and threatening her in their divorce proceedings.
As Page Six reported the news, Lenny snapped back in the comments under the Instagram post and denied the allegations, turning around and accusing her of being the abusive one.
“I have put up with a lot but I will not sit back and allow someone to say I ever, under any circumstances, would hit a woman,” he stated.
“I have moved on but Lisa hasn’t. She attacks me every chance she gets and I have put up with every single lie but when she accused me of being physically abusive I had enough. I am against any form of violence especially against women,” he continued.
Lenny then directly addressed the bruised arm photo shared by Lisa, alleging that she got the bruises because she fell while they were arguing.
“When I got home lisa started screaming at me like she often did. I tried to walk upstairs and she walked in front of me backwards she could face me while she was berating me, lost her balance and landed hard on a step,“ he detailed.
A verbal spar between Lenny and Lisa has since ensued under the post.
This isn’t anything new for the estranged couple though, who have been going off at each other on social media ever since filing for divorce in May 2022.
Strictly Come Dancing pair Vito Coppola and Ellie Leach channeled their dance floor energy in latest post
Bradley Cooper recently portrayed renowned composer Leonard Bernstein's role in the movie Maestro
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex witnessed a drastic plummet in their popularity in the last two years
Margot Robbie’s Barbie become blockbuster hit at the global box office grossing over one billion dollars
Jim Carrey was speculated to reprise his role in a rumoured sequel to ‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas’
Britney Spears, Sam Asghari ‘no longer toxic’ amid their messy divorce settlement