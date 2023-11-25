‘RHOM’: Lenny denies estranged wife Lisa Hochstein’s domestic abuse allegations

Lenny Hochstein filed for divorce from Lisa Hochstein in May 2022

Lenny Hochstein is denying the domestic abuse allegations made against him by estranged wife Lisa Hochstein.

The Real Housewives of Miami star alleged Wednesday that her estranged husband, Lenny, of harassing and threatening her in their divorce proceedings.

As Page Six reported the news, Lenny snapped back in the comments under the Instagram post and denied the allegations, turning around and accusing her of being the abusive one.

“I have put up with a lot but I will not sit back and allow someone to say I ever, under any circumstances, would hit a woman,” he stated.

“I have moved on but Lisa hasn’t. She attacks me every chance she gets and I have put up with every single lie but when she accused me of being physically abusive I had enough. I am against any form of violence especially against women,” he continued.

Lenny then directly addressed the bruised arm photo shared by Lisa, alleging that she got the bruises because she fell while they were arguing.

“When I got home lisa started screaming at me like she often did. I tried to walk upstairs and she walked in front of me backwards she could face me while she was berating me, lost her balance and landed hard on a step,“ he detailed.

A verbal spar between Lenny and Lisa has since ensued under the post.

This isn’t anything new for the estranged couple though, who have been going off at each other on social media ever since filing for divorce in May 2022.