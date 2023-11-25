Margot Robbie reveals no need for Barbie movie sequel

Margot Robbie shares her viewpoint on Barbie sequel

Margot Robbie has recently revealed there is no need for Barbie sequel.



“I think we put everything we had into this one,” said Robbie in a new interview with Associated Press.

The actress stated, “We didn't build it to be a trilogy or something. Director Greta Gerwig put everything into this movie, so I can't imagine what would be next.”

Barbie reportedly grossed over $1.4 billion at the global box office and proved to be a blockbuster hit after debuting in July. This rose fans’ curiosity about its sequel; however, the team of the movie had not thought about such possibility.

In June, Robbie told The Times that the sequel “could go a million different directions from this point”.

“But I think you fall into a bit of a trap if you try and set up a first movie whilst also planning for sequels,” she remarked.

Co-writer and director Gerwig previously spilled to PEOPLE that she would not oppose to a sequel if it allowed the Barbie land at large.

“There’s a tone and a humour and a joy, and obviously the world is so beautiful,” pointed out Gerwig.

The director added, “I want to go back to Barbie Land.”