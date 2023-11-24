Paris Hilton becomes mother of two in shocking revelation

Paris Hilton and her husband, Carter Reum, privately welcomed second baby

Paris Hilton is a mother of two now.



On Friday, Paris Hilton announced that she and her husband, Carter Reum, had privately welcomed their second child.

The 42-year-old posted an Instagram picture of a pink onesie with the name "London" monogrammed on it.

"Thankful for my baby girl," she captioned the post.

In the comments, proud aunt Nicky Hilton expressed her affection for the "beautiful baby girl."



Paris joked to her relatives and nephews about having "two babies" and referred to her son Phoenix as a "big brother" in a number of TikTok videos.

In an Instagram video from September, the reality star hinted at her growing family by alerting Nicky, 40, that she intended to have a "baby girl one day."

"I’m sure it’s very soon and you’re being secretive and not telling us," Paris’ younger sister quipped at the time.

Adding, "She’s probably hidden in the other room right now."

Nicky's jokes alluded to Paris's earlier choice to hide her expanding family when she gave birth to her son Phoenix in January using a surrogate.



The former cast member of Simple Life announced the birth of her son on Instagram, with a post captioned, "You are already loved beyond words."

At the time, Paris and Reum just revealed their son's hand; the little one's face wasn't shown until the following month.



