 
close
Friday November 24, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Home > Entertainment

Beyoncé's daughter Rumi steals spotlight in 'Renaissance' film preview

Beyoncé's tour film 'Renaissance' will premier on December 01, 2023

By Christina Harrold
November 24, 2023

Beyoncé has enlisted the help of her daughter Rumi to preview her upcoming concert film, Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé. The singer shared a heartwarming clip on Thanksgiving Day (November 23) that showed her recording a video message on her phone with Rumi's assistance.

In the clip, Beyoncé tells Rumi, "Rumi, now I'll teach you a trick. You gotta turn it to the side." Rumi, who is six years old, excitedly exclaims, "Side!" as Beyoncé adjusts the camera angle.

Beyoncé then shares a message with her fans, saying, "Hey, it's Beyoncé, wishing you and your family a very happy Thanksgiving. I'm so honored to share with you a first look at the new 'Renaissance' film trailer."

The trailer, which premiered during NBC's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, features behind-the-scenes footage from Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour, as well as intimate moments from her creative process.

"We are creating our own world," Beyoncé says in a voiceover. "This is my reward, nobody can take that away from me."

Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé is scheduled to premiere on December 1, 2023. The film is expected to be an in-depth look at the making of Beyoncé's seventh studio album, Renaissance, and the accompanying visual album.