Beyoncé's daughter Rumi steals spotlight in 'Renaissance' film preview

Beyoncé has enlisted the help of her daughter Rumi to preview her upcoming concert film, Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé. The singer shared a heartwarming clip on Thanksgiving Day (November 23) that showed her recording a video message on her phone with Rumi's assistance.
In the clip, Beyoncé tells Rumi, "Rumi, now I'll teach you a trick. You gotta turn it to the side." Rumi, who is six years old, excitedly exclaims, "Side!" as Beyoncé adjusts the camera angle.
Beyoncé then shares a message with her fans, saying, "Hey, it's Beyoncé, wishing you and your family a very happy Thanksgiving. I'm so honored to share with you a first look at the new 'Renaissance' film trailer."
The trailer, which premiered during NBC's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, features behind-the-scenes footage from Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour, as well as intimate moments from her creative process.
"We are creating our own world," Beyoncé says in a voiceover. "This is my reward, nobody can take that away from me."
Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé is scheduled to premiere on December 1, 2023. The film is expected to be an in-depth look at the making of Beyoncé's seventh studio album, Renaissance, and the accompanying visual album.
