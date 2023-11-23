 
Thursday November 23, 2023
Joshua Jackson, Jodie Turner-Smith reach custody agreement for daughter following divorce

Jackson also agreed with Turner-Smith on adhering to the terms of the prenuptial agreement

By Christina Harrold
November 23, 2023
The couple began dating in 2018 and married in August 2019
In the ongoing separation from Jodie Turner-Smith, Joshua Jackson has agreed to joint custody of their three-year-old daughter, Juno Rose Diana. 

The 45-year-old star of Fatal Attraction responded to last month's divorce filing from the 37-year-old model-actress in legal documents reviewed by The Blast, acknowledging their 'irreconcilable differences.' 

Jackson also agreed with Turner-Smith on adhering to the terms of the prenuptial agreement they established before their marriage. 

The divorce filing by Turner-Smith came as a surprise to the Hollywood community, ending their nearly four-year marriage. 

The couple, who began dating in 2018 and married in August 2019, welcomed daughter Juno Rose Diana in April 2020. Turner-Smith filed for divorce citing 'irreconcilable differences' as the reason for the split.