Joshua Jackson, Jodie Turner-Smith reach custody agreement for daughter following divorce

In the ongoing separation from Jodie Turner-Smith, Joshua Jackson has agreed to joint custody of their three-year-old daughter, Juno Rose Diana.
The 45-year-old star of Fatal Attraction responded to last month's divorce filing from the 37-year-old model-actress in legal documents reviewed by The Blast, acknowledging their 'irreconcilable differences.'
Jackson also agreed with Turner-Smith on adhering to the terms of the prenuptial agreement they established before their marriage.
The divorce filing by Turner-Smith came as a surprise to the Hollywood community, ending their nearly four-year marriage.
The couple, who began dating in 2018 and married in August 2019, welcomed daughter Juno Rose Diana in April 2020. Turner-Smith filed for divorce citing 'irreconcilable differences' as the reason for the split.
