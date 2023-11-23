Joshua Jackson, Jodie Turner-Smith reach custody agreement for daughter following divorce

The couple began dating in 2018 and married in August 2019

In the ongoing separation from Jodie Turner-Smith, Joshua Jackson has agreed to joint custody of their three-year-old daughter, Juno Rose Diana.

The 45-year-old star of Fatal Attraction responded to last month's divorce filing from the 37-year-old model-actress in legal documents reviewed by The Blast, acknowledging their 'irreconcilable differences.'

Jackson also agreed with Turner-Smith on adhering to the terms of the prenuptial agreement they established before their marriage.

The divorce filing by Turner-Smith came as a surprise to the Hollywood community, ending their nearly four-year marriage.

The couple, who began dating in 2018 and married in August 2019, welcomed daughter Juno Rose Diana in April 2020. Turner-Smith filed for divorce citing 'irreconcilable differences' as the reason for the split.

