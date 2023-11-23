Meghan Markle in 'constant need' for recognition

Meghan Markle stepped out for a solo appearance at the Variety Power of Women gala

Meghan Markle was called out for her constant need for attention after the Duchess of Sussex stepped out for her solo red carpet appearance at the Variety Power of Women gala.

While speaking to Daily Mail, public relations guru Mark Borkowski said that her reason to come back into the public eye for a major event was likely a tactic to get back into Hollywood.

He elaborated that the Suits alum’s actions reaffirmed that Meghan greatly desired attention and recognition.

“It’s a tactic and again underlines this constant need for recognition and more importantly, connection to fundraising activities,” he said.

Mark added that the former actress’ presence at the gala was a move to create buss and “to send signals out” about her availability to work in Hollywood.

At the time of the event, Meghan openly shared future plans and hinted that there were “exciting” things on the horizon.

“[I want to make] things that make people feel something, right? And feel a sense of community,” the Prince Harry’s wife said of her future projects.