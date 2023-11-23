Prince William, Kate Middleton to surprise Archie, Lilibet with Christmas gifts

Prince William, Kate Middleton haven't publicly met Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet since 2020

Prince William and Kate Middleton are not letting their feud with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle diminish the spirit of Christmas.

Writing for The Sunday Times last year, royal editor Roya Nikkhah claimed the Waleses and Sussexes will be exchanging Christmas gifts for their children, despite their bad blood against one another.

“In the absence of goodwill between the couples, William and Kate will not deprive Archie and Lilibet of a present under the tree,” she shared.

Meanwhile, the former royals are also tipped to dispatch gifts for their nephews and niece, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Princess Louis.

“There will be no presents exchanged between the adults,” Nikkhah added.

As per the publication, the future King and Queen of England sent gifts to California for Archie and Lilibet in 2022.

The prospect for this year is acutely uncertain, considering that the dynamics between the Sussexes and the Royal Family have widely shifted since the beginning of this year.

According to The Sunday Times, the family of four have been snubbed of an invitation to celebrate Christmas at Sandringham this year.

Reports suggested that while the King is open to extending the olive branch to his youngest son and his wife, it is Kate and William who are vehemently against it.