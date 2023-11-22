Machine Gun Kelly clarifies he is not changing his name: Deets inside

Machine Gun Kelly responds to the rumour about changing his name

Machine Gun Kelly has recently clarified that he is not changing his name and still known as his previous name.



During an appearance at the red carpet for the GQ Men of the Year party, the rapper was seen asking photographers to call him as “Machine”. This sparked speculation that he was changing his name.

Entertainment Weekly reported that MGK will not drop the “Gun Kelly” from his name and there is no truth in it.

The reason of this rumour was that last year, comedic duo Chad and JT made a video in which they went to a MGK concert with a giant sign that read, “Change your name”.

Chad and JT went on to explain in the interview that they wanted rapper to change his name so as not to “glorify machine guns”.

Earlier this week, the comedians also shared a TikTok of MGK on the GQ red carpet, which they said was a proof that their sign had worked.

Meanwhile, Machine denied the rumour and added that he is “right in the Machine Gun Kelly-verse”.