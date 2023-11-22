Zahara Jolie-Pitt’s classmates at Spelman expresses hope to meet Brad Pitt some day

Zahara Jolie-Pitt’s classmates at Spelman College have recently expressed their hope to meet their Hollywood heartthrob Brad Pitt some day at the campus.
A classmate spilled to Page Six, “It was already big news when Zahara decided to attend school in Atlanta, and her mom (Angelina) is really nice to everyone when she comes to visit.”
“But in all honesty, we want to see her daddy (Brad),” revealed another class fellow.
A college source told the outlet, “It was big talk when her mom helped her move into the dorm last year.”
“So, now everyone is crossing their fingers for at least a quick drive by and graduation, but that is years away,” added an insider.
Zahara had a close relationship with her mother; however, she seemingly showed her distant relationship from her dad when she dropped Pitt from her last name while being inducted into Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority.
“My name is Zahara Marley Jolie. And I landed all the way from the Golden State in the city full of angels: Los Angeles, California,” she said.
Meanwhile, Brad was “so proud of Zahara for her achievements” in his previous interview with Vanity Fair.
“She’s so smart. She’s going to flourish even more at college,” remarked the Troy actor.
Brad added, “It’s an exciting and beautiful time to find her own way and pursue her interests. I’m so proud. Where does the time go, right? They grow up too fast. It brings a tear to the eye.”
