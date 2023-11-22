Prince Harry's reaction to his and Meghan Markle divorce rumours revealed

Prince Harry hurt by rumours he and Meghan Markle are separating

King Charles III's younger son Prince Harry is reportedly hurt by royal commentators' assessment of his marriage to Meghan Markle and predictions over their future.



It emerges after a renowned journalist suggested that former Hollywood star used Harry as a stepping stone to fame and wealth and it seems his comments haven't gone down well. The commentator also claimed that the marriage of the Sussexes would be measured in "years not decades".

A source has now shared Harry's reaction to the comments, claiming the Duke is "sickened" and "hurt" by rumours he and Meghan are separating, adding that the Duke feels upset by the comments as the journalist, who made the remarks, is "hugely respected within society circles".

The insiders told The Mirror that when a commentator "weighs in on a topic like this, important people in the highest places listen. It's going to have a domino effect as far as the perceived narrative about their marriage and its long-term prospects goes."



They added that people might assume the commentator has "inside knowledge about any tension in their relationship", instead of it being purely speculation.

There have been speculations and rumours about Harry and Meghan's relationship for last few months as some think the US-based couple, who left the UK for the US in 2020, are at loggerheads on some issues regarding their career and future with the royal family.

However, Harry is said to be furious over comments that his marriage to Meghan will soon end.