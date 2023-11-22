Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos give insights into conflict in marriage

Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa are just like the rest of the couples- loving and fighting at the same time.

During Tuesday's show, the co-hosts of Live with Kelly and Mark revealed that, in the early stages of their dating, they used to quarrel over how to fill up their car.

"What do you mean you can't pump your own gas? I want to pump my own gas! You can't do that in New Jersey. We actually had a little squabble over that early on in the relationship," said Consuelos, 52.

Ripa, 53, validated his story by responding, "Yes. Yeah. You tried to get out and pump your own gas, and I was like, 'You can't do that here.' "

Consuelos revealed that he considered the circumstances to be "ridiculous."

In response, Ripa related her personal experience of renting a car from a dealership.

"Also, if you'll recall, we had rented — and this is why Mark doesn't pay attention to details. When we went to the rental company to pick up the car, it was an iridescent purple car that sometimes looked green, sometimes looked yellow, sometimes looked purple," she said.

"Do you know what I'm talking about? So Mark didn't think that was a big deal.. And I was like, 'We can't go home in this car. My parents will think something happened to us!' "

In 1996, the television personalities got married and had three children together, two sons named Michael, 26, Joaquin, 20 and a daughter named Lola, 22.

They first met while working on the set of All My Children and later shared the screen on Live! after Ryan Seacrest left the show.