Prince Harry pretends to be hero of royal family

Prince Harry wants to win sympathy by playing victim card

Prince Harry, who once called Queen Camilla "the villain" and alleged other senior royals of mistreating him during his time in the Palace, has seemingly tried to describe himself as the hero of the royal family amid ongoing feud.

An insider, well-aware of the Duke's nature, has claimed that "King Charles III's younger son Harry tries to pretend as hero of the royal family who's fighting to expose those who deprived him of his rights."

"He seemingly considers all others, who teach him the royal lessons, as villains amid ongoing family drama."



They added: "It seems as Harry wants to win sympathy from the people by disgracing his own royal relatives."

Harry, in his memoir 'Spare', has made shocking claims about the royal family, including details of Prince William physically attacking him over his decision to marry Meghan Markle, and instances of his own anger issues at his wife after their marriage, which led Prince Harry to seek therapy.



In an old interview with Anderson Cooper for CBS' 60 Minutes, the Duke said how he wanted Camilla to be happy so that she could be less "dangerous", adding: "She was the villain. She was the third person in their marriage. She needed to rehabilitate her image."

Some royal experts have advised Harry and Meghan to apologise the members of the royal family for causing stress and anxiety with their "reckless and ill-advised comments."

Meghan Markle's husband Prince Harry has often been mocked for allegedly playing the victim card since he stepped down as senior working royal and relocated to the US. Even some royal commentators and historians have urged the Duke to correct his way.

Harry, in his book, has also wrote about the challenges of growing up in the public eye, and the treatment of him and his wife, Meghan, that led them to step down as working royals.

Meghan and Harry, who tied the knot on May 19, 2018, have two children - Archie and Lilibet. The family of four happily live in the US.