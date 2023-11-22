Travis Kelce gives adorable reaction to Taylor Swift shipper at Eagles game: Watch

Taylor Swift famously changed the lyrics to ‘Karma’ for a shout-out to new beau Travis Kelce

Travis Kelce loves that more and more Swifties are getting into football, much to the disdain of typical ESPN viewers.

In fact, the NFL star couldn’t help but smile as a fan waved a Taylor Swift-inspired sign at Monday’s Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles game.

Videos circulating the internet show the Chiefs tight end enthusiastically waving and smiling at fans from the field. As the camera panned over to the stands, viewers saw what Kelce was grinning at: a young girl holding a large sign that read, “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs!”

The line was a reference to Swift’s famous lyric change during the Argentina show of her Eras Tour earlier this month.

While performing Karma, the Grammy-winning musician gave a nod to her new beau by switching out the original lyric, “Karma is the guy on the screen/ Coming straight home to me” to “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs.”

Though Kelce initially looked adorably flustered and blushed, he seems to be embracing the now-viral lyric change as he couldn’t help but smile at the sign.

“Aww. His smile when he saw it! [red heart emoji]” one fan gushed, with another noting, “His little smile aw.”

Meanwhile, others rushed to the defense of any Swifties being criticized by long-time football fans.

“To all the men in this comment section getting defensive because there’s a new fan base interested in your thing chill,” one user advised.