Khloe Kardashian flaunts sporty look after getting trolled for 'overfilled' snaps

Khloe Kardashian looked fit and fashionable in a skintight during a recent outing

Khloe Kardashian showcased a sporty and stylish look as she stepped out in Los Angeles on Friday.

The 39-year-old reality TV personality, whose looks have become a recent talking point, appeared fit and fashionable in a form-fitting black catsuit.

Completing her ensemble with black socks and Nike sneakers, she carried a black garment bag while sporting a fresh and voluminous blowout.

Khloe also added a touch of luxury with a Louis Vuitton backpack and donned chic onyx sunglasses.

Despite her trendy appearance, Khloe has recently faced criticism online, with fans noting a contrast between her natural workout scene on Hulu's The Kardashians and her social media photos.

Viewers flocked to comments sections of different platforms and described how different she looked, with some saying her face seemed 'overfilled and inflamed.'