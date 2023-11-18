Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs accused by more women following Cassie’s sexual abuse lawsuit

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and Cassie were in a long-term on-off relationship from 2007 to 2018

Cassie’s lawsuit is seemingly inspiring more women’s harrowing experiences with Sean “Diddy” Combs to come into the limelight.

Earlier this week, Cassandra “Cassie” Ventura detailed in a federal lawsuit against Diddy the decade-long sexual and physical abuse, including frequent sex trafficking, inflicted on her by her ex-boyfriend Combs, who vehemently denied the allegations.

Though the former couple, who were in a long-term on-off-relationship from 2007 to 2018, has seemingly settled the lawsuit, previous cases of abuse inflicted by the rapper on other women, including previous partners, have been resurfacing.

In one instance, fashion designer Kimora Lee Simmons detailed in a 2004 New York Magazine interview that the Revolt founder “threatened to hit her” after she said something that upset him.

“I was pregnant! The moron!” the Baby Phat creator exclaimed.

However, the story noted that “Combs eventually got down on his knees in public to apologize” to Simmons.

In another instance, Combs’ ex before Cassie, Gina Huynh, alleged in a 2019 interview that the Coming Home rapper “stomped” on her stomach repeatedly and punched her in the head during a violent outburst when they were dating from the late ‘90s up until 2007, when he sparked a romance with Cassie.

