Cassie settles lawsuit with Sean 'Diddy' Combs after rape, physical abuse claims

Singer Cassie and Sean “Diddy” Combs have reached a settlement in the former’s sexual abuse lawsuit, only a day after filing it.

Real name Cassandra Ventura, the 37-year-old singer sued Combs over accusations of rape and physical abuse during their relationship.

"I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control. I want to thank my family, fans and lawyers for their unwavering support." Ventura said in the statement.

"We have decided to resolve this matter amicably," Combs said in his own statement. "I wish Cassie and her family all the best. Love."

Terms of settlement are still kept under wraps.

Cassie and Diddy dated on-and-off between 2007 and 2018. In the complaint filed Thursday, Nov. 16, The Perfect Match actress described Combs as "vicious, cruel, and controlling man," who "asserted complete control over [her] personal and professional life.”

The 54-year-old musician was also accused of inflicting physical abuse on the multi-hyphenate star after two met when the latter was only 19 years old.

In a statement released via his attorney, the Last Night rapper “vehemently” denied Ventura’s claims, expressing the singer tried to blackmail him for $30 million.