Prince Harry, William mother Princess Diana's death recreates for entertainment purposes?

Prince William, Prince Harry and some other members of the royal family may avoid watching the new season of the royal drama 'The Crown' as it will feature some tragic scenes of Princess Dian's death.

King Charles and his sons, William and Harry, are unlikely to be tuning in to the Netflix show's final season as it is set to show the final days of Diana.

princess Diana and her boyfriend Dodi Fayed lost their lives in a tragic car crash in Paris in August 1997 while their driver, Henri Paul, who also died, was fleeing the paparazzi.

The sixth and final series of "The Crown" is set to show the run-up to the tragic moment , although the crash itself will not be portrayed on screen.



Harry was just 12 years old when his mother died and went through a lot of pain in the aftermath of the fatal accident.

"I don't think Harry will watch the new series. The reason he won't watch it is because it is not a reflection of what he went through. He has spoken about how upsetting that period was for him," Mayah Riaz, a PR expert, told The Mirror.

However some royal fans and critics of the series have shared their thoughts on the show, slamming the idea of recreating the tragic event for entertainment purposes, with one asking: "Is this good to see someone's tragic end for the entertainment?"