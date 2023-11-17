Danny Cipriani faces major setback amid breakdown of marriage with Victoria Rose

Danny Cipriani was not included in the official lineup for this series

Danny Cipriani, amidst the ongoing breakdown of his two-year marriage, pulled off starring from participating in this year's I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

According to MailOnline, the ex-England fly-half was expected to receive a six-figure sum for his appearance in the Jungle.

However, just days before the show was set to air, he announced his separation from his wife, Victoria.

ITV sources confirmed in August that Cipriani would be part of the show, and efforts were made to ensure his participation, even influencing other contestants to join. Surprisingly, the 36-year-old rugby star was not included in the official lineup for this series, raising questions about his sudden absence.

Victoria, typically a private person, recently opened up about her divorce on Instagram, describing it as "one of the worst times in my life."

The couple have decided to end their two-and-a-half-year marriage, according to MailOnline.

The couple, who tied the knot in April 2021, are reportedly planning to involve divorce lawyers after parting ways two weeks ago.

A source close to the couple revealed that everything seemed fine in their marriage until the summer, but Victoria became increasingly unhappy in the last few months.