Chloe Madeley ‘living her life to fullest’ following split from James Haskell

Chloe Madeley appeared cheerful as she enjoyed a girls' day out at Vue Cinema in North London, following her separation from her husband James Haskell on Thursday.
The 36-year-old personal trainer and the former rugby player, 38, released a joint statement last month, confirming their amicable separation for the sake of their 15-month-old daughter, Bodhi.
This week, Chloe, expressing her desire to be 'surrounded by females for the foreseeable,' attended Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour.
Leaving the cinema with her friend, she wore a padded denim jacket, a checked flannel shirt, and black leggings, flashing a huge smile while carrying a branded popcorn bucket.
After admitting her wish for 'a big family,' Chloe, on Tuesday, disclosed that she's not ready to date again.
During an Instagram Q&A session, when asked about having more children in the future, the TV personality responded, 'I have a big family and want to keep it that way.'
