Friday November 17, 2023
Chloe Madeley ‘living her life to fullest’ following split from James Haskell

Chloe Madeley admitted that she's not ready to date again following the split with James Haskell

By Christina Harrold
November 17, 2023
Chloe Madeley went to see Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour with her pal

Chloe Madeley appeared cheerful as she enjoyed a girls' day out at Vue Cinema in North London, following her separation from her husband James Haskell on Thursday.

The 36-year-old personal trainer and the former rugby player, 38, released a joint statement last month, confirming their amicable separation for the sake of their 15-month-old daughter, Bodhi.

This week, Chloe, expressing her desire to be 'surrounded by females for the foreseeable,' attended Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour. 

Leaving the cinema with her friend, she wore a padded denim jacket, a checked flannel shirt, and black leggings, flashing a huge smile while carrying a branded popcorn bucket.

After admitting her wish for 'a big family,' Chloe, on Tuesday, disclosed that she's not ready to date again. 

During an Instagram Q&A session, when asked about having more children in the future, the TV personality responded, 'I have a big family and want to keep it that way.'