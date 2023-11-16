Bilawal promises to deliver as PM 'if given a chance'

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari addressing workers convention in Abbottabad on November 11 in this still taken from a video. — X/@MediaCellPPP

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Thursday promised his supporters to deliver if given a chance as the prime minister, stressing the need for a new leadership for the country as political parties lead their campaigns for the upcoming general elections.



Pakistan is set to stage the polls across the country on February 8, 2024.

"The old politicians will have to be sent home," Bilawal said while addressing a workers' convention in Abbottabad.

He said that other parties are into old politics, but there should be a "doctrine and manifesto" that the PPP possesses.

The former foreign minister said that new leadership and new politics are needed to come out of the crises, hitting out at the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N, which has presented its supremo, Nawaz Sharif, as a possible candidate for the prime ministership.

Nawaz is in Pakistan after ending a four-year self-imposed exile in October, but his participation in the elections remains in doubt due to legal issues — as he had been disqualified from holding public office.

"Such a leadership which is not stuck in the past, which thinks about the future, doesn't get caught up in politics and division," Bilawal said.

He further stated that people's problems won't be resolved if the "personal enmities are to continue like this". "Pakistan won't progress unless the vote is not given respect".

Without taking any names, the former foreign minister then called for electing someone as the prime minister who has never been given a chance, instead of making someone the premier for the second or fourth time.

"If you give a chance, I promise I will never disappoint you," Bilawal added.

He pledged to double the salaries during the next five years if given a chance. "Only then the nation could be saved from the tsunami of inflation," he added.

The PPP chairman said that there is no opponent of his party except for poverty, unemployment, and inflation.

"We have the plan for how to end inflation, give relief to the nation," he said.