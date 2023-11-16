Buckingham Palace hid news of Queen's anticipated death from Prince Harry

The Duke of Sussex was not told about Queen Elizabeth's declining health

Prince Harry was reportedly not informed that his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II was nearing her death.

This claim emerged in royal author Omid Scobie’s latest work Endgame where he laid bare moments before the late monarch's death and how the Firm had kept the Duke of Sussex out of the loop about their plans for a funeral.

"The Sussexes had no idea that Buckingham Palace was already planning for the Queen’s final hours and the first days of the monarchy’s new era — until the duke’s phone started ringing," the book reads.



Scobie added that it was King Charles who instructed his youngest son to leave immediately after notifying him of the Queen's condition.

"Charles told him he and Camilla were about to leave Dumfries House for Balmoral, where Princess Anne was already by the Queen’s side. He told Harry to make his way to Scotland immediately.



"William, whom Charles had just spoken to, was supposedly working on arranging travel. Harry sent a text message to his brother asking how he and Kate [Middleton] planned to get to Scotland and whether they could travel together. No response."