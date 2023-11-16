Buckingham Palace hid news of Queen's anticipated death from Prince Harry

Prince Harry was reportedly not informed that his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II was nearing her death.
This claim emerged in royal author Omid Scobie’s latest work Endgame where he laid bare moments before the late monarch's death and how the Firm had kept the Duke of Sussex out of the loop about their plans for a funeral.
Red More: Prince William, King Charles scared heal rift with Prince Harry
"The Sussexes had no idea that Buckingham Palace was already planning for the Queen’s final hours and the first days of the monarchy’s new era — until the duke’s phone started ringing," the book reads.
Scobie added that it was King Charles who instructed his youngest son to leave immediately after notifying him of the Queen's condition.
"Charles told him he and Camilla were about to leave Dumfries House for Balmoral, where Princess Anne was already by the Queen’s side. He told Harry to make his way to Scotland immediately.
Read More: Prince Harry's team 'begged' Buckingham Palace to hold Queen Elizabeth II's death news
"William, whom Charles had just spoken to, was supposedly working on arranging travel. Harry sent a text message to his brother asking how he and Kate [Middleton] planned to get to Scotland and whether they could travel together. No response."
Taylor Swift educating new boyfriend Travis Kelce how to monetise attention
Coleen shares Kai, Klay, Kit, and Cass with Wayne
Jason Oppenheim, show's founder, confirmed the news
It comes after Netflix stressed that viewers will not see the crash which killed Princess Diana and Dodi Fayed
Ariana DeBose also praises Chris Pine in a new interview
Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin are parents to two kids, son Moses, 17, and daughter Apple, 19
The former royal butler shed light on the new series of The Crown, which was released earlier today
The 'Scary Hours 3' will release on November 17 midnight