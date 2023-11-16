Prince Harry's team 'begged' Buckingham Palace to hold Queen Elizabeth II's death news

Prince Harry reportedly found out about his grandmother's death over the news

Prince Harry’s team reportedly had to ‘beg’ Buckingham Palace to delay the announcement of Queen Elizabeth II’s death after he was enroute to see her.

As per royal author Omid Scobie’s latest book Endgame, it emerged that the Duke of Sussex was on a time crunch as he raced to be by his grandmother’s side before she died last year.

In the book, he mentioned that the Duke of Sussex's team was clashing with Buckingham Palace's team on announcing the Queen's death as the Spare author was not aware.

Read more: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's 'mouthpiece' accused of 'reopening old wounds'

"There was a tug-of-war between the Sussexes’ team and Buckingham Palace over whether to announce the news without Harry being informed," Scobie wrote.

"With Her Majesty’s death already confirmed to the prime minister an hour before Harry left, and all other senior family members now gathered in Scotland processing the news, royal press secretaries were ready to share the news with the world."