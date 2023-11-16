Brooklyn Beckham enjoys dinner date with wife Nicola Peltz at Matsuhisa

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz stepped out holding hands in Beverly Hills for a dinner date

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz showcased their affection, holding hands and appearing every bit the loving couple In Beverly Hills on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old son of Victoria and David Beckham and the 28-year-old American actress indulged in a romantic dinner at Matsuhisa.

Nicola opted for a casual look, wearing black wide-leg jeans paired with a stylish black jumper, a black clutch bag, towering platform boots, and a pop of colour with striking red nail polish.

Brooklyn, maintaining his trendy style, wore a white graphic T-shirt, simple black trousers, and pink and white striped Adidas trainers.

The couple exuded happiness as they enjoyed an evening at the Japanese seafood eatery, and their bond appeared stronger than ever.

Celebrating their four-year anniversary recently, Brooklyn and Nicola shared their love on Instagram with heartfelt captions alongside sweet snapshots.