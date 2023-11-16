Brooklyn Beckham enjoys dinner date with wife Nicola Peltz at Matsuhisa

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz showcased their affection, holding hands and appearing every bit the loving couple In Beverly Hills on Wednesday.
The 24-year-old son of Victoria and David Beckham and the 28-year-old American actress indulged in a romantic dinner at Matsuhisa.
Nicola opted for a casual look, wearing black wide-leg jeans paired with a stylish black jumper, a black clutch bag, towering platform boots, and a pop of colour with striking red nail polish.
Brooklyn, maintaining his trendy style, wore a white graphic T-shirt, simple black trousers, and pink and white striped Adidas trainers.
The couple exuded happiness as they enjoyed an evening at the Japanese seafood eatery, and their bond appeared stronger than ever.
Celebrating their four-year anniversary recently, Brooklyn and Nicola shared their love on Instagram with heartfelt captions alongside sweet snapshots.
Coleen shares Kai, Klay, Kit, and Cass with Wayne
Jason Oppenheim, show's founder, confirmed the news
It comes after Netflix stressed that viewers will not see the crash which killed Princess Diana and Dodi Fayed
Ariana DeBose also praises Chris Pine in a new interview
Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin are parents to two kids, son Moses, 17, and daughter Apple, 19
The former royal butler shed light on the new series of The Crown, which was released earlier today
The 'Scary Hours 3' will release on November 17 midnight
Prince Harry reportedly found out about Queen Elizabeth's death in an unexpected way