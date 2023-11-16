Prince Harry mulls ending deal with Netflix after The Crown release?

The Duke of Sussex has signed a multi-million-dollar deal with Netflix with his wife Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been tipped to terminate their multi-million-dollar deal with Netflix.

The streaming platform premiered the first four episodes of the final season of The Crown, today, Nov. 16, which chronicled the tragic death of Princess Diana and its aftermath.

Speaking to The Mirror, PR expert Ryan McCormick expressed uncertainty over the Sussexes’ decision to release anything on Netflix after the “disrespectful” recreation of death of Harry’s mother, as well as depiction of her ghost.

The expert pointed out the Spare author’s former opinion on The Crown, which he expressed during an appearance on The Late Late Show hosted by James Corden in 2021.

“'It's fictional, but it's loosely based on the truth,” shared Harry at the time. “’I am way more comfortable with The Crown than I am seeing the stories written about my family or my wife or myself'.”

McCormick explained: “If The Crown should present Princess Diana's death in a way that is not respectful or focuses heavily on sensationalism over sentimentality, Harry's future with Netflix could be uncertain. He may very well publicly sever ties with them out of protest.“

Meanwhile, PR expert Matt Yanofsky opined: “Being a prince is very expensive when you don't have the royals fronting your expenses, so I'm sure Harry will take all the work he can get.“