Kylie Jenner reveals where she stands with Jordyn Woods after her 'betrayal'

Kylie Jenner revealed she is on good terms with her former BFF Jordyn Woods following Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal.

The makeup mogul sat down with the NBA star in the latest episode of The Kardashians Season 4, as the latter expressed his regret for cheating on his then-girlfriend Khloé with Woods.

Thompson also apologized to Jenner for ruining her sister-like relationship with Jordyn, to which she responded: “Jordyn and I are cool. We still talk and catch up, we’re good.”

She also explained that the twosome was “so codependent” on each other, hence it was probably for the better that they got sometime apart from each other.

“I could have never imagined my life without her,” the KUWTK alum continued. “We would have probably still been like living together. And I think she needed to grow without me, and I needed to grow without her”.

The athlete went on to ask Kylie to relay his message to Jordyn as well, who he admitted “went through a lot during that time too and probably gave her a lot of flak to”.

The Kardashian-Jenner clan's reaction to discovering Tristan’s infidelity with Jordyn was documented in an episode of Keeping Up with The Kardashians in 2019.

