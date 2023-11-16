Taylor Lautner reflects on his mental health with wife Tay: ‘we are not alone’

Taylor Lautner opens up about his new podcast series with wife Tay to discuss mental health journey

Taylor Lautner has recently reflected on his mental health along with his wife Tay in a new podcast, The Squeeze.



“It just has been priceless for us,” said the 31-year-old in a new interview with PEOPLE at the Lemons Foundation Charity Gala in Los Angeles earlier this week.

The Twilight star explained, “My mental health journey recently has been great, because I'm not pushing things down and burying things. I'm talking about them. I'm being open about them.”

Taylor revealed that he and his wife “are having conversations with other people, which also leads to learning and realising that one, we are not alone”.

Taylor opened up that he and his wife “have also learned a little bit about ourselves”.

Taylor’s wife also concurred with the Abduction actor about the positive impact the podcast had on their mental health.

“I feel like we're both in a very good spot together, and jamming out work, and life and relationships. It's been good,” she shared.

Later, Taylor added, “Our goal tonight and for this next year, and hopefully for many years to come, is to provide, we all go through struggles.”

The actor continued, “We all have horrible days, horrible years. But it's important to be reminded that, one, you're not alone.”

“And then two, our goal is to provide the tools and resources. So, when somebody is going through that horrible day, that horrible month, horrible year, know that there's a way out of it,” he concluded.