Prince Harry, Prince William relationship 'damaged beyond repair'

Prince William isn’t ready to let go of his waxing anger toward Prince Harry.

Royal biographer Omid Scobie revealed in an excerpt of his upcoming book, Endgame, that the relationship between the estranged brothers is now “damaged beyond repair,” nearly four years since the Duke of Sussex quit the Royal Family.

The youngest son of King Charles announced his decision to step down as a working royal alongside his wife, Meghan Markle in 2020; though, he didn’t stop there.

The former royals went on to lay bare their alleged unfair treatment at the Palace, as well as didn’t shy away from consistently airing out the members’ dirty laundry.

“There’s a huge amount of anger there,” a source told Scobie for the book. “He feels betrayed and sad about the situation. But he also doesn’t agree with the things his brother feels he has done. He feels he has lost Harry and doesn’t want to know this version of him.”

Another source corroborated the distance between the royal brothers, expressing, “They will never see eye to eye at this point. They’re on completely opposite sides ... that won’t change.”