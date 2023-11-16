Alia Bhatt defends Ranbir Kapoor over ‘toxic husband’ controversy

Alia Bhatt finally addressed her viral 'wipe it off' comment related to her husband Ranbir Kapoor, sharing that he is genuinely the opposite of a "toxic man."

The Bollywood star previously went viral on social media when she revealed that Kapoor often asked her to remove her lipstick as he likes her natural lip colour.

During a recent appearance on popular tallk show, Koffee With Karan alongside Kareena Kapoor, Bhatt talked about the unnecessary backlash her better half received on the internet.

Bhatt shared that she has a very candid way of speaking. So when she talks about anything, she likes to imitate the person, give anecdotes and make it personal.

She continued, "I feel a lot of things get picked out of context, which happened recently with the video."

"I realise that there were serious articles written about how he was a toxic man, and I thought, 'are we serious?' There are many issues in the world to give more attention to," the Gangubai actress added.

Bhatt disclosed that she feels bad about her husband being called out as toxic because "he is genuinely the opposite."

"There is a line which I think is being crossed but you cannot say anything about it," the Heart of Stone actress added.

