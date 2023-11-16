Anushka Sharma showers love on Virat Kohli amid notable milestone

Anushka Sharma feels ‘grateful’ for Virat Kohli’s notable milestone

Anushka Sharma penned a heartfelt note for her husband Virat Kohli as the cricketer scored his 50th century of his ODI career at the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup's semi-final on Wednesday, Nov. 15.

With his latest feat, the former captain also broke the record of legendary Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar.

Taking to Instagram, the Bollywood actress expressed her immense gratitude as she witnessed her better half’s notable milestone.

She wrote, "God is the best scriptwriter. Utterly grateful to him for blessing me with your love, and to watch you grow from strength to strength and achieve all that you have and will, being honest to yourself and to the sport always."

The Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress admired Kohli’s dedication towards his goals by calling him "God's child."



Anushka Sharma/Instagram

Sharma, who has supported her husband through thick and thin, was spotted celebrating Kohli's record-breaking innings with sweet flying kisses on November 15, 2023.



The actress, who is reportedly expecting her second child with the cricketer, radiated happiness as the couple exchanged sweet gestures at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium.

