Travis Scott shares how he copes with shocking Astroworld Festival tragedy

Travis Scott addresses 2021 annual festival incident: 'overly devastated'

Travis Scott has recently revealed how he copes with devastating Astroworld Festival tragedy after almost two years.



In a new interview with GQ’s 28th annual Men of the Year issue, the musician admitted, “That moment for families, for the city, you know, it was devastating. Making music, you think about things that go on in life and things that happen in your life, and you dial in on things.”

“And when it came to making, like, even finishing the album … I got back into it probably, like, I don’t know, months and months and months after,” continued the 32-year-old.

Scott explained that the “idea of just even getting back into music, working on music and just even getting into that, was therapeutic of being able to channel some of the energy into production and sounds and finishing it”.

Addressing the fatal 2021 incident, Scott mentioned, “He felt overly devastated in the aftermath. I always think about it. Those fans were like my family. You know, I love my fans to the utmost … You just feel for those people. And their families.”

While talking about the inspiration behind his newly released track My Eyes, Scott disclosed, “The things I deal with on a day-to-day basis and the fact of how it could be misunderstood and the struggles of life and all aspects of life. The constant weight that’s put on. That you carry, you know. And just a vision through my eyes.”

“The song is emotional to me. It’s one of my favourite songs on the album. And that verse means a lot to me,” he added.