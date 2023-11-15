Sarah Ferguson signed on lucrative reality show but cancelled ‘last minute’

Sarah Ferguson was reportedly in the running to take the place of Holly Willoughby

Reality show I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! Was almost going to have a member of the royal family on the show, but they pulled out at the last minute.

According to a report by The Sun, a senior ITV source said, “Execs pulled out all the stops to get a huge name and were agonisingly close to sealing the deal with the Duchess [of York].”

Sarah Ferguson, also known as Fergie, was set to sign a deal with the producers of the show, but she had one major condition before she joined.

“But part of the attraction of getting someone with an interesting life story is that there’s always the possibility of sharing it with the campmates,” the insider shared.

The royal had demanded that she would not be asked anything about her ex-husband Prince Andrew, who has been accused of sexual assault of a minor and had been stripped off of his royal patronages and military titles.

“For Fergie, the prospect of being put on the spot with millions watching at home was just too much. Neither side was willing to budge in the end.”