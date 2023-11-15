Sarah Ferguson signed on lucrative reality show but cancelled ‘last minute’

Reality show I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! Was almost going to have a member of the royal family on the show, but they pulled out at the last minute.
According to a report by The Sun, a senior ITV source said, “Execs pulled out all the stops to get a huge name and were agonisingly close to sealing the deal with the Duchess [of York].”
Sarah Ferguson, also known as Fergie, was set to sign a deal with the producers of the show, but she had one major condition before she joined.
“But part of the attraction of getting someone with an interesting life story is that there’s always the possibility of sharing it with the campmates,” the insider shared.
The royal had demanded that she would not be asked anything about her ex-husband Prince Andrew, who has been accused of sexual assault of a minor and had been stripped off of his royal patronages and military titles.
Also Read: Sarah Ferguson ‘in talks’ for slot on ‘This Morning’ after Holly Willoughby’s exit
“For Fergie, the prospect of being put on the spot with millions watching at home was just too much. Neither side was willing to budge in the end.”
Anushka Sharma the biggest cheerleader of her husband and cricketer, Virat Kohli was also present to witness the match
King Charles receives video message from his grandchildren Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet
Jennifer Aniston and Matthew Perry co-starred in 90's sitcom 'Friends'
Travis Scott reflects on his music as a therapy in a new magazine interview
Kate Middleton and Prince William's romantic mood suggests as they plan something big for the future
Dr Ranj added that he had reached out to Holly amid her 'tough' ordeal to check if she was ok