Tom Hiddleston recalls watching Shah Rukh Khan's Devdas: 'Extraordinary'

Tom Hiddleston admires Shah Rukh Khan's performance in 'Devdas'

Tom Hiddleston showered praise on the Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's performance in his 2002 blockbuster movie, Devdas.

Earlier, in conversation with NDTV, the Thor actor reminisced the time when he watched Indian megastar's film in a local cinema.

"I remember it was quite a long time ago now. I remember going to see Devdas. I mean that's quite an old film," he shared.

The Night Manager star called Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s directorial an extraordinary flick.

Tom continued, "I remember going to see that at my local cinema, and it was such an extraordinary. I would say I have never seen anything like that. So, yeah I remember that very much."



Previously, Nia DaCosta, the director of the highly awaited MCU film, The Marvels, also expressed her desire to collaborate with Shah Rukh in her future project.



In conversation with News18, the filmmaker gushes over the 'King Khan' of B-town, saying, "Shah Rukh Khan is kind of a legend, isn't he? It's kind of a no-brainer in that sense."



On the work front, Shah Rukh will be next seen in Rajkumar Hirani's highly anticipated project, Dunki.

Reportedly, the comedy-drama is slated to hit the big screens on December 22, 2023.